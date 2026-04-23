Arab Finance: Egypt’s Cabinet has approved authorizing the Suez Canal Authority (SCA) to establish a new Egyptian joint-stock company, under the name “Suez Canal Dredging and Marine Works Company,” in partnership with a private sector firm specializing in public procurement and contracting, as per a statement.

The company will focus on executing dredging operations, marine works, and procurement projects, in a move aimed at strengthening the country’s capabilities in strategic infrastructure and maritime services.

In a parallel decision, the Cabinet authorized the Minister of Communications and Information Technology to sign a series of agreements with international companies operating in the information and communications technology sector. These agreements will provide licenses for software and digital applications used in advancing and sustaining Egypt’s digital transformation agenda.

These agreements come as part of efforts aligned with Egypt Vision 2030, aimed at accelerating the transition toward a fully integrated digital society, improving the quality of life for citizens, and facilitating access to government services. They are expected to support the development of a modern government model built on advanced digital technologies, enhancing efficiency, transparency, and overall public service delivery.

Additionally, the Cabinet approved a contract between the Ministry of Health and Population and Stones Company, the agent for Emeres, to supply and operate a computer-aided dispatch (CAD) system. The system will manage emergency calls, track and dispatch ambulances to incident locations, and coordinate between operations rooms and call centers through a fully automated platform.

Stones will also oversee the system’s maintenance and technical support, alongside its nationwide rollout across all governorate operations rooms. The move is part of broader efforts to improve healthcare services and strengthen governance and digitization within the sector, in line with directives from Abdel Fattah El-Sisi and the objectives of Egypt Vision 2030.