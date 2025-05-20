Arab Finance: Ministry of Petroleum and Mineral Resources is supporting the Egyptian Drilling Company’s (EDC) expansion plans into foreign markets, with a focus on strengthening its presence in Saudi Arabia and Kuwait, minister Karim Badawi said during the company's general assembly.

Chairman of EDC Osama Kamel outlined the company’s strategies to expand and grow its business outside Egypt by collaborating with new customers and establishing partnerships targeting new markets in India, the UAE, Qatar, Oman, Türkiye, Algeria, West Africa, Brazil, and Thailand.

The company owns and operates an integrated fleet of 69 rigs for drilling and maintaining onshore and offshore oil and gas wells, with a workforce of nearly 6,000 workers, technicians, and engineers across Egypt, Saudi Arabia, and Kuwait.

In 2024, the company drilled about 200 new wells and carried out maintainence at over 600 wells.

The Drilling & Petroleum Services (DPS), a EDC's affiliated company in Saudi Arabia, maintained its remarkable performance with Saudi Aramco, as 10 of its onshore and offshore drilling rigs operate across various areas of the kingdom.

Regarding financial indicators, the company's revenues amounted to nearly $406 million during the year.