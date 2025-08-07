Arab Finance: Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources Karim Badawi visited the Port of Aqaba in Jordan to follow up on the operational trials of the liquefied natural gas (LNG) vessel Energos Force, which arrived at the port this month, according to a statement.

Jordanian Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources Saleh Al Kharabsheh and Badawi reviewed the vessel’s readiness to begin receiving shipments of imported LNG for regasification and pumping into the Arab Gas Pipeline network.

Energos Force will contribute to securing energy supplies for various sectors in both countries, responding to any emergency.

The two ministers toured the vessel's site at the port of Aqaba and listened to a detailed technical explanation from its crew about its operational capabilities.

On his part, Badawi emphasized the strong historical relations between Egypt and Jordan, highlighting the importance of cooperation in the natural gas sector.

He added that the vessel's daily capacity is approximately 750 million cubic feet. Meanwhile, the necessary quantities will be determined according to the actual needs of both countries.

Al Kharabsheh pointed out that the floating storage and regasification unit (FSRU) will contribute to meeting the gas needs of both countries, emphasizing the extensive and long-standing cooperation in various gas activities withJordan.

The inspection tour also included a visit to the gas compressor station in Aqaba and the main control center for the Arab Gas Pipeline.

The two ministers listened to a presentation on the gas compressor station's operation to meet the needs of Jordan's power plants.

© 2025 All Rights Reserved Arab Finance For Information Technology Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).