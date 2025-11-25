Arab Finance: Egypt and Azerbaijan signed a protocol agreement, covering 12 priority economic and development sectors, according to a press release.

Minister of Planning, Economic Development, and International Cooperation Rania Al-Mashat inked the deal with Azerbaijan’s Minister of Digital Development and Transport Rashad Nabiyev during the sixth session of the Egypt–Azerbaijan Joint Committee in Cairo.

The agreement covers key sectors, including trade and investment, energy, agriculture and food safety, transport and information and communication technology (ICT), tourism, education, health, and environment, among others.

Both sides agreed to reinforce investment cooperation through the activation of the joint work plan between Egypt’s General Authority for Investment and Free Zones (GAFI) and Azerbaijan’s Investment Promotion Agency for 2026–2027.

This aligns with the state’s objectives to create an enabling environment for private-sector participation and supports “Egypt’s Narrative for Economic Development: Reforms for Growth, Jobs & Resilience”.

Moreover, the partnership will focus on exchanging expertise and best practices in investor services, investment mapping, promotion strategies, free zones, investment zones, and entrepreneurship.

In the same vein, the two countries activated the memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed in June 2024 on electricity and renewable energy. It focuses on cooperation in energy efficiency and battery-storage systems, as well as oil and gas exploration, extraction, and petrochemical refining.

The committee further backed enhanced cooperation in agriculture and food security by exchanging data on sustainable agricultural practices, water-management techniques, and agricultural research.

Regarding the ICT and transport, the two parties will join forces to strengthen trade routes linking Egypt with Central Asia and China through coordinated efforts between the Ports of Baku and Alexandria.

Additionally, the protocol addressed mutual participation in tourism exhibitions and reviewed ways to increase Azerbaijani tourist flows to Egypt.

They also intend to bolster cooperation in culture, creative-industry centers, education, scientific research, youth and sports, public-health expertise, and Egypt’s universal health-insurance system.

