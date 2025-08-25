Arab Finance: Atlas for Investment and Food Industries reported 1.02% year-on-year (YoY) lower net losses at EGP 2.853 million in the first half (H1) of 2025, versus EGP 2.882 million, according to the financial results.

Meanwhile, the standalone loss per share stood at EGP 0.004 at the end of June 2025.

In the first quarter (Q1) of 2025, the company’s standalone net losses fell by 14.13% YoY to EGP 1.668 million from EGP 1.943 million.

© 2025 All Rights Reserved Arab Finance For Information Technology Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).