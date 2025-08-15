Arab Finance: Misr National Steel (Ataqa) turned to net profits valued at EGP 62.330 million in the first half (H1) of 2025, against net losses of EGP 41.664 million in H1 2024, the financial results revealed.

Earnings per share (EPS) reached EGP 0.052 in the January-June 2025 period, compared to a loss per share of EGP 0.035 a year earlier.

The sales increased to EGP 4.137 billion in H1 2025 from EGP 2.116 billion in the first six months of 2024.

