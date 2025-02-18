Egypt - Yasser Abbas, Deputy CEO of Egypt’s General Authority for Investment and Free Zones (GAFI), met with an Argentine delegation led by Holger Federico Martinsen, Argentina’s Ambassador to Egypt, and Sergio Pardo, CEO of the Argentine Investment and International Trade Agency (AAICI), to explore avenues for deeper investment collaboration between the two countries.

During the meeting, Abbas highlighted Egypt’s investment-friendly environment, emphasizing the country’s infrastructure advancements, including the expansion of its road network to 8,000 kilometers and the growth of investment and industrial zones.

The Argentine delegation, after touring Egypt’s Investor Services Center, commended the streamlined investment procedures. Both sides agreed to draft a memorandum of understanding between GAFI and AAICI to formalize cooperation.

Additionally, they committed to organizing a joint investment conference, bringing together business leaders from both nations to enhance partnerships and drive mutual investments. Key sectors of interest for Argentine investors include biotechnology, agriculture, food manufacturing, logistics, infrastructure, digital transformation, and renewable energy.

This collaboration marks a significant step in strengthening economic ties and creating new opportunities for investors in both countries.

