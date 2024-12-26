Arab Developers Holding Company's board has decided to set its dividend distribution policy for shareholders at 100% of the company's current capital, according to a bourse filing.

The EGX-listed firm will extend the distribution plan for five years starting from 2025, with the annual distribution rate ranging between 30% and 50% of the net profit available for the year.

The company’s board members decided on the new dividends policy on December 24th.

In the nine-months period that ended on 30 September 2024, Arab Developers Holding recorded 154.86% year-on-year (YoY) higher consolidated net profit attributable to the parent company at EGP 225.216 million, compared to EGP 88.37 million.

