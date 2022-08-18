Egypt's President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi has appointed Hassan Abdullah as the acting governor of the central bank, state media reported on Thursday.

Abdullah was the President of the United Media Services Company and has previously served as the CEO and Vice President of the Arab African International Bank.

In a shock move, the previous governor Tarek Amer resigned on Wednesday, ahead of today's monetary policy committee meeting, where a further tightening of interest rate is widely expected. There was no indication if the meeting would go ahead as planned.

(Writing by Brinda Darasha; editing by Seban Scaria)

