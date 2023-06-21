Egypt is looking forward to boosting joint private sector investments with Kenya, Egyptian Minister of Finance Mohamed Maait said on June 20th.

This came during a meeting with Maait and his Kenyan counterpart Njuguna Ndung'u on the sidelines of their participation in the meetings of the African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) in Ghana.

Both ministers discussed the global economic situation and its impact on African economies, in addition to the challenges it poses to continue advancing the development process.

They also probed mechanisms for confronting external economic shocks and the flexible dealing with their consequences.

Copyright © 2022 Arab Finance Brokerage Company All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).