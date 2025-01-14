Egypt is aiming to bring strategic wheat reserves to six months through contracting for large quantities in the near future, Hossam El-Grahy, Deputy Chairman of the General Authority for Supply and Commodities (GASC), told Asharq Business.

Future of Egypt for Sustainable Development Authority delivered about 900,000 tons of wheat to the GASC within a month, according to El-Grahy.

He said the received quantities raised the country's wheat reserves to 3.8 months.

In 2024, Egypt's wheat imports jumped to their highest level in 10 years, reaching 14.2 million tons, compared to 10.8 million tons in 2023.

