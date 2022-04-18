ArabFinance: Egypt has added India among its approved wheat suppliers, according to an official statement on April 14th.

A delegation from the Egyptian Ministry of Agriculture has visited India and inspected Indians systems for plant health and control of grain exports.

On a similar note, Head of the Central Administration for Plant Quarantine (CAPQ) Ahmed El Attar told Al Mal News that the agriculture ministry is considering buying wheat from Mexico and Pakistan.

It is worth noting that Egypt’s General Authority for Supply Commodities (GASC) recently launched a limited tender to buy wheat from Europe only, of which the deadline for receiving bids would be on April 13th.

Egypt aims to supply around six million tons of local wheat at a value of EGP 36 billion in 2022.