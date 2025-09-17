Arab Finance: The US dollar weakened on Tuesday, recording EGP 48.05 for buying and EGP 48.15 for selling at Banque Misr and the National Bank of Egypt (NBE).

Meanwhile, the USD traded at EGP 48.03 for buying and EGP 48.13 for selling at Al Baraka Bank Egypt.

The exchange rate between the USD and EGP also hit EGP 48.05 for purchasing and EGP 48.15 for selling at the Commercial International Bank Egypt (CIB), the United Bank, and Faisal Islamic Bank.

© 2025 All Rights Reserved Arab Finance For Information Technology Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).