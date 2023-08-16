e-finance for Digital and Financial Investments is targeting to triple its profits in 2025 through future projects and investments, the company’s Chairman Ibrahim Sarhan said in an interview with Asharq Business.

He noted that the government projects implemented by the company in the last two years scaled revenues up, adding that 10% of the revenues were generated from the tourism sector, especially museum visits.

Other large investment projects include eTax system for electronic tax operations, with over 450,000 subscribers and more than 200,000 issued invoices, Sarhan added.

Sarhan pointed out that company’s revenues in the second quarter (Q2) of the current year were the highest in its history.

Copyright © 2022 Arab Finance Brokerage Company All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).