Arabian Food Industries Company’s (Domty) consolidated net profits attributable to the parent company rose 126.99% year on year (YoY) during the first half (Q1) of 2023, according to the company’s financial statement filed to the Egyptian Exchange (EGX) on August 15th.

The company has recorded a consolidated net profit attributable to the parent company of EGP 252.185 million in H1 2023, compared to EGP 111.100 million in H1 2022.

Consolidated sales surged to EGP 3.320 billion in the first six months of the year from EGP 2.273 billion in the year-ago period.

As per the standalone financial statement, Domty recorded net profits excluding income tax and health insurance of EGP 253.308 million in H1 2023, compared to EGP 107.852 million in H1 2022.

Domty is an Egypt-based company engaged in the production and sale of dairy products, including cheese products, such as Tetra Pak cheese, plastic tubes cheese, mozzarella cheese, and spread cheese, as well as milk products and juices.

