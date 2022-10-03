Domestic liquidity in the Egyptian banking sector increased to EGP 6.808trn in August 2022, compared to EGP 6.708trn in July, a growth of EGP 99.7bn.

A recent report by the Central Bank of Egypt (CBE) revealed that the size of the money supply reached EGP 1.613trn in August, compared to EGP 1.575trn in July.

According to the CBE, the volume of cash circulating outside the banking system amounted to EGP 798.274bn in August, compared to EGP 8000.997bn in July.

The CBE also revealed that the total non-governmental bank deposits in local currency increased to about EGP 5.128trn in August 2022, compared to about EGP 5.036trn in July, a growth of EGP 91.5bn.

According to the CBE, demand deposits recorded EGP 814.964bn in August, compared to EGP 774.428bn in July. The public business sector acquired about EGP 56.325bn of the August demand deposits, the private sector EGP 511.547bn, and the household sector EGP 247.301bn.

He added that time deposits and savings certificates amounted to EGP 4.313trn in August, compared to EGP 4.262trn in July, and the public business sector’s share amounted to EGP 51.678bn, the private sector EGP 251.822bn, and the household sector EGP 4.009trn in August.

The CBE also indicated that non-governmental bank deposits in foreign currencies increased to about EGP 882.016bn in August, compared to about EGP 871.071bn in July.

According to the CBE, the demand deposits in foreign currencies amounted to the equivalent of EGP 241.144bn, and time deposits and savings certificates amounted to EGP 640.872bn.

The CBE pointed out that the public business sector acquired about EGP 12.093bn of demand deposits in foreign currencies, the private business sector EGP 153.342bn, and the household sector EGP 75.839bn.

The public business sector acquired the equivalent of about EGP 41.261bn of time deposits and savings certificates in foreign currencies, the private business sector about EGP 127.932bn, and the household sector EGP 471.6bn.

