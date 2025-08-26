Arab Finance: Damen epayment has entered a strategic partnership with e& Money to enhance and expand payment services across Egypt, aiming to provide users with greater convenience and wider access to digital financial solutions, as per an emailed press release.

The partnership allows deposits and withdrawals through the e& Money service across Daman’s nationwide network of more than 100,000 outlets.

Customers can also withdraw and deposit funds to and from all bank and telecom wallets, offering greater flexibility in managing financial transactions.

This collaboration is set to improve access to financial services and support financial inclusion.

The integration enables users to open an e-wallet via their mobile phones, with deposits and withdrawals available through Daman outlets, alongside the ability to transfer and receive money from any number in Egypt.

Since its launch, e& Money has surpassed ten million registered users in Egypt, positioning itself as one of the leading platforms for digital financial services.

Operated by e& Egypt, the wallet allows users to carry out financial transactions, pay bills, and shop online from local and international websites.

Damen, with its wide distribution network across Egypt’s governorates, already provides a range of payment services, including electricity, gas, water, and school fees.

