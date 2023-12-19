The Egyptian Ministry of Communications and Information Technology (IT) has signed memoranda of understanding (MoUs) with 30 international and local IT firms to enhance the digital skills of the youth, according to a statement.

The MoUs came within the framework of Digital Egypt Generations initiatives launched by the ministry qualify the youth in the field of communications and IT.

The firms include Amazon Web Services (AWS), AlAhly Momken, Autodesk, Arib, BrightSkies, Cisco Egypt, ConnectAds, Creatures, EMC Egypt Service Center Limited (Dell), Diggers Media Solutions, and Fawry, among others.

Copyright © 2022 Arab Finance Brokerage Company All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).