The Central Bank of Egypt’s (CBE) board has approved the conditions and rules for listing and delisting accounting and auditing firms in its register, the bank stated.

The bank’s rules include setting limits on how long it takes accounting and auditing firms to audit the statements of banks and authorized entities, along with putting a limit for their reappointment.

Auditing and accounting firms shall comply with the new rules within a year as of date of issuance.

