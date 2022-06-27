PHOTO
The Central Bank of Egypt’s (CBE) Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) has decided to maintain the overnight deposit rate, overnight lending rate, and the rate of the main operation at 11.25%, 12.25%, and 11.75%, respectively, according to a press release on June 23rd.
The CBE also kept the discount rate at 11.75%, the release showed.
It is worth noting that the MPC holds a meeting on Thursday every six weeks. The last meeting was held on May 19th and saw a hike of 200 basis points (bps) in the overnight deposit rate, overnight lending rate, and the rate of the main operation.
