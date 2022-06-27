The Central Bank of Egypt’s (CBE) Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) has decided to maintain the overnight deposit rate, overnight lending rate, and the rate of the main operation at 11.25%, 12.25%, and 11.75%, respectively, according to a press release on June 23rd.

The CBE also kept the discount rate at 11.75%, the release showed.

It is worth noting that the MPC holds a meeting on Thursday every six weeks. The last meeting was held on May 19th and saw a hike of 200 basis points (bps) in the overnight deposit rate, overnight lending rate, and the rate of the main operation.

