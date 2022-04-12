ArabFinance: Castle Developments has changed its brand to Cred in preparation for launching a 40-feddan integrated residential project in Sheikh Zayed, Amwal Al Ghad reported on April 10th.

The company is studying new investments in various vital and strategic areas in East Cairo and North Coast.

We seek to capitalize on our great achievements, especially our projects in the New Administrative Capital (NAC), Cred Developments’ CEO Ahmed Mansour commented.

We will do our best in the coming period to add value to the Egyptian real estate sector, offering a new vision, Mansour added.

In 2021, Cred generated over EGP 4 billion in sales from its Castle Landmark project in NAC, including contractual sales of EGP 1 billion.