Tunis – A Cabinet meeting was held on Tuesday, chaired by Prime Minister Sarra Zaâfrani Zenzri, to review the preliminary outlines of the 2026 Economic Balance.

The cabinet examined key indicators of the current economic situation and the main features of the 2026 development model. The primary goal is to reinforce the foundations of the social state while ensuring social justice, notably through increased care for vulnerable and low-income groups, facilitating their economic integration, and improving their living conditions.

The second key indicator pertains to employment and reducing the unemployment rate, notably by creating new recruitment opportunities in the public sector during 2026 and regularising several administrative situations.

A third focus is regional development investment, relying on outcomes from local, regional, and district councils in the context of the preparation of the 2026–2030 Development Plan.

Other strategic priorities include boosting public investment as a driver of private investment, supporting communitarian companies and small and medium-sized enterprises, investing in the health, transport, and education sectors, promoting renewable energy, integrating the informal economy, and restructuring and reforming public institutions.

Additional indicators involve renewing the industrial fabric and developing industrial policies tied to both the domestic and African markets, adopting an industrial strategy that integrates innovation and modern technologies, improving economic competitiveness, enhancing the business climate, and upgrading infrastructure, with incentives for the industrial, commercial, tourism, transport, and communication sectors.

The cabinet recommended accelerating the drafting of the 2026 Economic Balance, based on field data collected during local, regional, and district consultations within the framework of the 2026–2030 development plan.

The plan should ensure a balance between economic growth and social justice, and be aligned with both the Development Plan and the 2026 Finance Law, in keeping with the state’s economic and social programme.

Opening the session, Prime Minister Sarra Zaâfrani Zenzri pointed out that the 2026 Economic Balance is a “central pillar in implementing the State's economic and social policies and strategic choices,” serving as a tool to build “a new economic and social model that reconciles economic growth and social equity, in line with the vision of the President of the Republic.”

She described the Economic Balance as a guiding document grounded in the work of local, regional, and district councils within the 2026–2030 development plan. It sets out the main assumptions regarding economic and social balance based on a fair and inclusive approach, aimed at enabling Tunisia’s transition to a productive and sovereign national economy.

The PM emphasised that the 2026 Economic Balance is part of a “new participatory approach” that ensures complementarity and coherence between the economic balance, the 2026 State budget, and the 2026–2030 development plan.

This new approach, she underlined, is built from the bottom up, starting locally, then regionally, then at the national level, in accordance with the President’s vision, and represents a break from previous models that had failed to achieve justice and fairness.

