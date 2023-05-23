Banque Misr has signed a cooperation protocol with the e-commerce platform Zammit to offer financial and non-financial solutions to micro and small-sized enterprises, as per an emailed release on May 22nd.

The deal is part of the bank’s strategy to push forward e-payment services as well as supporting the small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and microfinance.

Founded in 2020, Zammit is one of the promising companies in the field of e-commerce. It operates within the field of online marketing, as well as creating, designing, and managing websites for companies.

Copyright © 2022 Arab Finance Brokerage Company All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).