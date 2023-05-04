Banque Misr has signed a cooperation protocol with the business-to-business (B2B) e-commerce platform MaxAB to provide financial and non-financial solutions to micro and small-sized enterprises (MSEs), according to an emailed release on May 3rd.

The service will enable MaxAB’s retailers to collect payments electronically from all e-wallets via “QR code/Request to pay” service, in addition to providing financing solutions to MSEs.

The move is part of the bank’s strategy to provide e-payment solutions to the micro, small-, and medium-sized enterprises (MSME).

