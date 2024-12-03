Banque Misr has conducted the country’s first digital public auction to sell real estate assets, as per a statement.

The auction, held in partnership with Belmazad.com, marks a pivotal step in advancing digital transformation in line with Egypt Vision 2030.

This vision emphasizes the adoption of technology to boost economic growth, streamline processes, and improve transparency and user experience.

Belmazad.com, established by Tech Mazad, is the first digital platform in Egypt dedicated to property auctions.

It aims to make the sale of real estate assets more efficient and transparent, leveraging digital tools to simplify and modernize the process.

