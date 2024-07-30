President of the Republic of Armenia, Vahagn Khachaturyan, met with the Ambassador of Egypt to Armenia Serenade Gamil, on the occasion of celebrating the Anniversary of the July 23, 1952 Revolution.

During the meeting, they discussed issues related to bilateral cooperation in the political, economic, scientific, high-tech, and cultural fields, among others.

The two sides also tackled the activation of trade relations and the development of the tourism sector on both sides, in addition to the need for the existence of direct airlines between Yerevan and Cairo as an important factor contributing to this.

Regarding strengthening bilateral relations, they gave great importance to the activation of mutual visits, as evidenced by the official visits of the Egyptian President to Armenia early last year and the official visits of the Armenian Prime Minister to Egypt this year.

During the meeting, Armenia’s President affirmed his country’s political will to establish peace in the South Caucasus.

He also congratulated the Ambassador on the occasion of celebrating the Anniversary of the July 23, 1952 revolution, he also asked the Ambassador to convey his warm wishes to President Abdelfatah Al-Sisi.

He expressed that he wishes Egyptians and the president leadership success, new achievements and peace. The president assured that Egypt knows the value and the importance of peace like Armenia.

“We all realize and understand that without the establishment of lasting peace, it will be difficult to implement programs and record progress,” the President affirmed.

For her part, the Ambassador thanked the president for the warm welcome and good wishes.

“We appreciate and feel the respect and love you have for our country and people. Warm relations have also been formed between you and the President of our country.” The Egyptian Ambassador to Armenia said: “We are confident that all this aims to strengthen and bring closer the bilateral relations, she finalized.

The July 23rd revolution in 1952 overthrew the Egyptian monarchy and established a new republican government, ending the Muhammad Ali dynasty’s rule.

It was seen as a victory for Egyptian nationalism and self-determination against a perceived corrupt and ineffective monarchy. The revolution led to the rise of Gamal Abdel Nasser and the promotion of Arab nationalism and socialist policies. Celebrating July 23rd fosters a sense of national identity and pride in Egypt’s transition to a republic.

This national holiday commemorates a pivotal moment in Egypt’s modern history when it asserted its independence and transformed its political system.

