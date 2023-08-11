Al Orouba Securities Brokerage Company (EOSB) has reported 68.5% year-on-year (YoY) lower losses during the first half (H1) of 2023, according to a filing to the Egyptian Exchange (EGX) on August 10th.

The company has incurred a net loss after tax of EGP 748,244 in H1 2023, compared to EGP 2.375 million in H1 2022.

Revenue dropped 28.26% YoY to EGP 989,975 in the six-month period ended June 30th from EGP 1.379 million in the same period a year earlier.

Established in 1987 and listed on EGX in 2008, Al Orouba operates within the diversified financial sector, focusing on investment banking and brokerage.

