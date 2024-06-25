Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank-Egypt (ADIB Egypt) will distribute 0.2-for-1 bonus shares on July 11th, as per a disclosure.

The eligibility in the stock dividend distribution will be for shareholders of a record date on July 10th.

This comes as part of the bank’s issued and paid-up capital increase process.

On March 21st, ADIB Egypt’s extraordinary general meeting (EGM) approved the board’s proposal to increase the issued and paid-up capital from EGP 5 billion to EGP 6 billion.

The capital increase amounts to EGP 1 billion and is distributed over 100 million shares at a nominal value of EGP 10 per share.

ADIB Egypt is an EGX-listed bank that operates within the provision of retail, corporate, and investment banking services through its network of branches across Egypt.

