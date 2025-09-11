AMMAN — Minister of Water and Irrigation Raed Abu Saud on Wednesday discussed with US Chargé d’Affaires in Jordan Peter Shea water challenges facing the Kingdom and key efforts made by the water sector to address them and secure water through the implementation of sustainable projects.

According to a ministry statement, Abu Saud expressed the Jordanian government’s gratitude and appreciation for the “significant” support provided by donor and friendly countries, particularly the government and people of the US, in addressing the challenges facing the Kingdom, especially in the water sector.

Shea stressed the US’ interest in expanding aspects of cooperation and offering solutions in modern water management, reaffirming Washington’s support for the water sector’s plans to implement sustainable projects, and commending the sector’s efforts and achievements in dealing with the water sector.

