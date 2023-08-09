AMMAN — The scorching heatwave that has gripped the Kingdom in recent weeks led to an unprecedented surge in water demand, resulting in shortages across several high-altitude areas in the capital.

Residents of Um Uthaina, Gardens, Rabieh and Dahiet Al Rasheed have reported enduring periods of water cut-offs and weak supply, prompting concerns about the adequacy of the water supply infrastructure in the face of escalating climate challenges.

Omar Salameh, the Ministry of Water and Irrigation’s spokesperson, assured The Jordan Times that these water cut-offs are “individual cases”.

“Water cut-offs are occurring in higher altitude regions,” Salameh said.

He acknowledged that the recent heatwave unexpectedly escalated the water demand by approximately 30 per cent, “placing immense strain on the existing water distribution systems”.

As many households grapple with the inconvenience of prolonged water shortages, citizens are hoping for swift resolutions to ensure reliable access to water, especially in the affected areas.

Amal Saket, a resident of Dahiet Al Rasheed, expressed frustration over the recurrent water cut-offs.

“It’s been a challenge to manage household chores and daily routines without a consistent water supply. We hope the ministry can swiftly address this issue and ensure reliable water access for everyone,” Saket stated, adding that she has been trying to report water cut-offs for over a week “with no luck”.

Ahmad Kabareti, who lives in Um Uthaina, told The Jordan Times that he has spent over JD50 on private water tanks over the past three weeks.

“We have always had a problem with weak water supply. As of recently, we have no water supply whatsoever, which is financially exhausting,” Kabareti added.

Naseem Odat, who lives in Rabieh, told The Jordan Times that residents have had a water supply problem for two weeks.

The Ministry of Water and Irrigation has taken steps to alleviate the crisis by offering citizens the option to obtain private water tanks, the spokesperson said.

“In areas where water supply has been cut off, citizens can request private water tanks,” Salameh said.

He mentioned that the cost of the tank would be conveniently added to the monthly water bill, providing an interim solution until the water supply is restored. However, the demand for these tanks has surged significantly, prompting concerns about their availability.

Amid the high demand for ministry’s water tanks, there have been reports of varying costs for obtaining a private tank, ranging between JD18 and JD25.

© Copyright The Jordan Times. All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

