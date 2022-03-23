AMMAN — Voter turnout rates nationwide in the elections of governorate councils, municipalities and the Greater Amman Municipality (GAM) until12:20pm on Monday stood at 10.03 per cent, 5.93 per cent for females and 4.10 per cent for males.

According to the Independent Election Commission (IEC)’s statistics, the number of ballots stood at 461,484 by 12:20pm, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Since the start of vote casting at 7am, Irbid topped the governorates with the highest number of voters at 97,746 (11.97 per cent).

Amman has so far marked the lowest voter turnout rate throughout the Kingdom at 5.14 per cent with 94,016 voters.

Maan registered the highest voter turnout rate with 26.64 per cent after 23,425 voters cast their ballots.

Mafraq, Ajloun, Jerash, Karak, and Tafilehregistered voting percentages of 22.34 per cent, 21.67 per cent, 19.54 per cent, 20.69 per cent, 18.11 per cent, respectively.

Madaba, Balqa, Aqaba and Zarqa registered voting turnout rates of 15.11 per cent, 12.98 per cent, 11.35 per cent, and 5.62 per cent, respectively until 12:20pm.

