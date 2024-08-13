AMMAN — The USAID Water Efficiency and Conservation Activity (WEC) & Impact MENA proudly announced the official kickoff for “The Water Innovation Accelerator H2JO”, a groundbreaking initiative set to revolutionise water conservation in Jordan.

This accelerator will help start-ups develop and commercialise technologies that achieve significant water savings in various Jordanian sectors, promote investment and financing readiness for participating companies, and create employment opportunities, particularly for youth and women.

The USAID Water Efficiency and Conservation (WEC) Activity will foster innovation and entrepreneurship and support Jordanian small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and start-ups in developing cutting-edge and sustainable water-saving technologies and practices. The accelerator programme will address Jordan's critical water scarcity issues and will help reduce demand on Jordan’s water resources in the agricultural, industrial, and municipal sectors.

The H2JO Accelerator will provide comprehensive support, including consulting, training, and networking opportunities to help Jordanian SMEs and start-ups scale their innovations, increase sales, and support local manufacturers.

“Launching the H2JO Accelerator marks a pivotal moment for water conservation in Jordan,” said USAID Water Efficiency and Conservation Activity Chief of Party Frank O’Brien. “Our mission is to empower Jordanian SMEs and startups with the tools and resources they need to create impactful solutions that address our pressing water challenges. We are excited to see the innovative ideas that will emerge from this program and their potential to make a real difference. This program exemplifies our commitment to addressing critical water challenges through collaborative and innovative solutions."

Impact MENA CEO and Co-founder Farhan Kalaldeh added, “Our team is dedicated to providing the necessary support and expertise to ensure that participating SMEs and start-ups can develop and deploy their innovative solutions effectively. We look forward to seeing the transformative impact these innovations will have on water conservation for this and future generations.”

The initiative will be achieved in three phases. Initially, selected SMEs and start-ups will undergo on boarding and a comprehensive needs assessment to tailor support and capacity building. Following this, the technical assistance phase will provide customised consulting, coaching, and training based on the initial assessment. Finally, the programme will culminate in networking and pitching events, offering participants the opportunity to showcase their innovations to potential investors and partners.

