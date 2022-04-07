AMMAN- The Ministry of Industry, Trade and Supply on Wednesday organised a workshop on the project of "Supporting the competitiveness and sustainable innovation of Jordanian agri-SMEs".

The event, implemented in cooperation with the Italian Agency for Development Cooperation (AICS) and the International Centre for Advanced Mediterranean Agronomic Studies (CIHEAM), aims to enhance Jordanian-Italian partnerships in various fields and achieve common interests, according to the Jordan News Agency, Petra.

The workshop witnessed the participation of 100 representatives from public and private sectors, mainly importers and exporters of foodstuffs and agricultural products, in addition to a number of relevant government agencies.

During the event, Jordanian producers were introduced to the project’s benefits, including training for farmers and traders to align their products with international requirements and offer the necessary equipment to qualify Jordanian products for export. In addition, the event also seeks to network farmers with EU markets, notably Italy.

