AMMAN — The Social Security Corporation (SSC) on Wednesday announced the continuation of the ESTIDAMA++ programme’s second phase, which is designed to support the subscription of private sector workers and self-employed individuals by offering incentives that ensure their social protection.

An SSC statement stated that applications can now be submitted online via: https://eservices.ssc.gov.jo, encouraging all eligible parties to enjoy the programme's benefits.

According to the corporation, the ESTIDAMA ++ initiative aims to facilitate workers' transition into the formal economy.

Over a period of up to 12 months, the programme provides various methods of support. First, it provides monthly contributions of JD30 per subscriber to both workers in targeted institutions and self-employed individuals. Secondly, a cash inclusion incentive of JD400 is deposited directly into the eligible beneficiaries’ bank accounts in four instalments — during the first, fourth, seventh and tenth months of the programme.

To qualify for the programme, institutions must meet certain requirements, including being subject to the Social Security Act, having no more than 10 employees at the time of application, hiring employees after June 1, 2022 and ensuring that their wages do not exceed JD500.

In addition, participating entities must not have previously benefited from either the National Employment Programme or Hafiz, and their coverage should not overlap with other entities.

The programme prioritises female workers within these entities, according to the statement.

For self-employed individuals, whether Jordanian or non-Jordanian, eligibility depends on having a monthly income subject to deductions that does not exceed JD500.

These individuals must also have at least 50 per cent coverage for old-age insurance and be up to date with their social security contributions.

The programme is aimed at a wide range of self-employed individuals across various professions and trades, as per Article 46 of the Corporation's Insurance Inclusion Regulations.

It also covers self-employed non-Jordanian workers, with special emphasis on females, Syrian refugee workers and those working in the agricultural sector, in proportions defined by the programme.

The corporation emphasised that the programme, implemented in cooperation with the International Labour Organization, reflects the partnership between Jordan and its supporting nations, notably the Netherlands, Norway and the United Kingdom.

This joint initiative is in line with the government's strategic efforts, led by the Ministry of Planning and International Cooperation, to mobilise donor support, strengthen social protection measures and maximise the reach of social security.

