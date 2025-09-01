AMMAN – Global credit rating agency Standard & Poor’s (S&P) has affirmed Jordan’s long-term sovereign credit rating at 'BB-' for both local and foreign currency, maintaining a stable outlook.

The rating reflects Jordan’s continued macroeconomic stability, resilience amid regional security challenges, ongoing economic and fiscal reforms, and strong international support, according to S&P’s latest assessment.

The agency highlighted that regional developments, a recovery in the tourism sector, and gradual improvements in trade with Syria and Iraq are expected to support Jordan’s economic growth. The Kingdom’s GDP is projected to grow by 2.6 per cent in 2025, followed by 3 per cent in 2026 and 3.1 per cent in 2027.

On the fiscal front, S&P forecasts that the consolidated budget deficit will narrow from 2.8 per cent of GDP in 2024 to 2.4 per cent in 2025. The agency also expects a gradual decline in the debt-to-GDP ratio in the coming years.

In terms of monetary indicators, the agency noted that the Jordanian dinar’s peg to the US dollar has contributed to price stability and kept inflation in check. Inflation is projected to remain moderate, reaching 2.0 per cent in 2025.

© Copyright The Jordan Times. All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

