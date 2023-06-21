AMMAN — Airport International Group (AIG) announced that Queen Alia International Airport (QAIA) welcomed 3,501,681 passengers (PAX) during the first five months of 2023, registering 38.1 per cent growth against 2022 figures.

QAIA received 30,078 aircraft movements (ACM), 18.7 per cent more than the figures recorded during the same period in 2022. As for year-to-date cargo figures, QAIA handled 25,021 tonnes, marking a 6.6 per cent rise compared with 2022 figures, according to an AIG statement.

During May, 724,933 PAX travelled through QAIA, up 3.4 per cent against 2022 figures. Additionally, QAIA witnessed 6,302 ACM and handled 5,081 tonnes of cargo, indicating a 1.1 per cent decrease and a 9.9 per cent increase, respectively, as opposed to 2022.

“With the start of the summer season, our team is working diligently to ensure QAIA offers an exceptional airport journey to accommodate the expected rising passenger numbers. We are collaborating closely with all concerned stakeholders and stand ready to deliver a warm and welcoming experience that makes our passengers feel like home at Jordan’s prime gateway to the world,” commented AIG CEO Nicolas Claude.

