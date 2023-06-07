AMMAN — Queen Alia International Airport (QAIA) has welcomed Royal Jordanian’s (RJ) new direct route between Amman and Stockholm, connecting the Jordanian and Swedish capitals via two weekly flights every Monday and Thursday.

This step emphasises the collaborative efforts of Airport International Group (AIG), RJ and the Jordan Tourism Board (JTB) to link Amman with other capitals and cities worldwide, according to an AIG statement.

The inaugural flight was greeted with the customary water arch salute in the presence of Swedish Ambassador to Jordan Alexandra Rydmark as well as representatives from AIG, RJ and JTB.

“We are excited that RJ has decided to launch this direct flight, making it easier to connect people between Jordan and Sweden. I hope that this connection between our capitals will open greater opportunities in many fields and further strengthen our already strong relations,” said Rydmark.

“As the year progresses, we remain dedicated to expanding our destination network, underlining the national strategy to boost inbound tourism through Amman and welcome people to discover Jordan’s many treasures, and what better way to do so than with a new direct route to the vibrant Swedish capital of Stockholm. We would like to thank our partners for supporting our efforts and sharing our vision in this regard, enabling us to provide passengers with top-notch services and a premium travel experience via an award-winning airport that truly feels like home,” commented AIG CEO Nicolas Claude.

“In line with our new strategy to enhance inbound tourism to Jordan, we are excited to announce our latest route to Stockholm, the third addition to our European destination network following Lyon and Milan. As of September, we will also be launching flights to Düsseldorf and Brussels, further strengthening our hub in Amman and our position as a leading airline in the region,” stated RJ Chief Commercial Officer, Karim Makhlouf.

