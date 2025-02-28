AMMAN: Since the reopening of the Jaber border crossing for exports, the number of vehicles re-exported from Jordan to Syria has reached 2,561 by February 26, including 626 vehicles through the Jordan-Syria Joint Free Zone.

Rakkad Eissa, director of the customs department at the Zarqa Free Zone, said on Thursday that demand for re-exporting vehicles to Syria has been steadily rising, especially following the resumption of operations at the joint free zone, according to Al Mamlaka TV.

He added that the department has implemented measures to streamline the re-export process, including allowing duty-free vehicles—marked “81”—and public transport vehicles to be deposited in the Zarqa Free Zone and re-exported to Syria within a single working day.

He noted that the goal is to maximise the number of beneficiaries from these procedures.

The government resumed operations at the Jordanian-Syrian Joint Free Zone on January 27, aiming to boost trade and investment between the two countries.

© Copyright The Jordan Times. All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

