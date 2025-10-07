AMMAN — Minister of Water and Irrigation Raed Abul Saud on Monday welcomed new Dutch Ambassador to Jordan Stella Kloth, in the presence of senior water sector officials.

Abul Saud expressed appreciation for the Dutch government’s commitment to support Jordan’s water sector over the next four years with 100 million euros, including 31 million euros allocated to the National Water Carrier project, according to a Water Ministry statement.

Abul Saud emphasised the strong bilateral ties and the foundations of constructive cooperation between Jordan and the Netherlands, established by His Majesty King Abdullah and King Willem-Alexander, for the benefit of both countries.

During the meeting, the minister outlined Jordan’s water challenges and highlighted the Kingdom’s experiences in integrated water management, including reducing water losses, managing water sources efficiently, adopting energy-efficient programmes, and implementing long-term projects such as the National Water Carrier. He underscored the importance of cooperation in water projects and the role of the Jordanian and Dutch private sectors in developing solutions to address water scarcity, climate change impacts, flood management, groundwater development, modern agricultural technologies, the management of Yarmouk Water Company, and public water awareness initiatives.

Abul Saud expressed gratitude for the continuous support from the Netherlands, which helps implement innovative solutions to Jordan’s water challenges.

Kloth commended the ministry’s development efforts, capacity-building initiatives, and humanitarian support for refugees. She noted Jordan’s success in managing limited water resources and reiterated the Netherlands’ commitment to supporting Jordan’s strategic and pioneering water projects.

She highlighted that the 100 million euros in funding over the next four years will empower Jordan’s water sector to overcome existing challenges.

Kloth also toured the Water Authority’s Control and Command Center, accompanied by Secretary-General Sufyan Bataineh, Media Assistant Omar Salameh, Project Finance Officer Iyad Qusair, Director of Internal Audit Rami Shtawi, and other senior officials.

She also reviewed the technologies and systems used to monitor various water sources and commended Jordan’s efforts in modern water management.

