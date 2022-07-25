The Jordan Tourism Board (JTB) and Royal Jordanian (RJ) organised a meeting in London on Sunday, inviting 170 British tourism agencies to discuss attracting UK tourists to Jordan, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The event was attended by JTB Director General Abdul Razzaq Arabiyat, the Jordanian Ambassador in London Manar Dabbas and RJ CEO Samer Majali. During the meeting, Arabiyat announced the launch of a programme which includes a number of incentives for British tourism agencies, highlighting the JTB’s vision to increase in-bound tourism to the Kingdom through marketing campaigns in cooperation with various authorities, especially with RJ.

Dabbas affirmed the Jordanian embassy's keenness to contribute effectively in promoting the Kingdom's tourism. Majali stressed the importance of British tourism to the Kingdom.

Representatives from the British tourism agencies valued the efforts exerted by the concerned Jordanian institutions to promote Jordanian tourism in the UK, stressing their keenness to work together to enhance the exchange of tourism movement between Jordan and the UK, according to Petra.

© Copyright The Jordan Times. All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

JT