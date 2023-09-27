AMMAN — Justice Minister Ahmad Ziadat and EU Ambassador to Jordan Pierre-Christophe Chatzisavas on Tuesday discussed ways to strengthen cooperation.

The two sides discussed the progress of the Support to Rule of Law Project funded by the EU, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported. The minister praised the "deep-rooted" Jordanian-EU relations, commending the EU's role in supporting the Kingdom's justice sector.

For his part, Chatzisavas stressed the close cooperation between the ministry and the EU that aims to support the rule of law in the Kingdom.

