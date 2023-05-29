AMMAN — Jordan's oil bill went down 0.4 per cent in the first three months of 2023, compared with the same period of 2022, the Department of Statistics (DoS) said on Sunday.

According to the DoS monthly report, cited by the Jordan News Agency, Petra, the value of the oil bill in the January-March period of 2023 decreased to JD758 million compared with JD761 million in the same period of last year. Mineral fuels and other mineral oils topped the list of Jordan’s oil imports, amounting to JD250 million, followed by gasoline at JD172 million.

The Kingdom's imports of crude oil amounted to JD126 million, followed by diesel at JD164 million and lubricants at JD10 million, according to DoS figures.

