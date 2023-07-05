AMMAN — Jordan’s GDP grew 2.8 per cent in the first quarter of 2023 compared to the same period last year, the Department of Statistics (DoS) announced on Tuesday.

The department’s quarterly report indicated that GDP increased 0.8 per cent from the fourth quarter of 2022, growing 2 per cent, according to the Jordan News Agency, Petra. Preliminary data shows that all economic sectors grew during the January-March period of 2023. The agriculture, hunting, forestry and fishing sector achieved the highest growth rate at 7.4 per cent, followed by the construction sector at 5.9 per cent, the transport, storage and communications sectors at 4.8 per cent, and the extractive industries sector at 3.5 per cent.

© Copyright The Jordan Times. All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

