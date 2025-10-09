AMMAN — Jordan’s foreign currency reserves have climbed to an all-time high, reaching $23.894 billion by the end of September, according to data released by the Central Bank of Jordan (CBJ).

The figures, cited on Wednesday by Al Mamlaka TV, also revealed that the value of the CBJ’s gold reserves exceeded $9 billion, marking a new record level.

As of the end of September, the volume of gold reserves held by the CBJ stood at around 2.353 million ounces, according to the data.

The Central Bank said that the current level of foreign reserves is sufficient to cover the Kingdom’s imports of goods and services for 9.1 months, the highest coverage ratio Jordan has ever achieved.

© Copyright The Jordan Times. All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

