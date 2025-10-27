AMMAN — Four major economic blocs captured the bulk of Jordan’s export activity during the first eight months of 2025, accounting for roughly 93.6 per cent of total national exports, valued at JD6.098 billion, according to official data.

The Greater Arab Free Trade Area (GAFTA) remained Jordan’s largest export destination, absorbing 41.5 per cent of total exports, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

It was followed by the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) countries with 25.1 per cent, non-Arab Asian countries with 20.9 per cent, and the European Union (EU) with 6 per cent.

These four markets form the core of the Kingdom’s external trade network.

Exports to GAFTA countries grew by 10.1 per cent year-on-year, reaching JD2.53 billion, compared with JD2.297 billion during the same period last year.

Saudi Arabia was the leading Arab market, with exports rising by 12.7 per cent to JD836 million.

Exports to Syria surged by 390.3 per cent to JD152 million, while shipments to Iraq increased by 6.4 per cent to JD599 million.

Exports to NAFTA countries dipped by 1.7 per cent to JD1.532 billion, down from JD1.559 billion a year earlier.

Exports to the US declined by 2.1 per cent to JD1.472 billion.

Shipments to non-Arab Asian markets posted a "strong" 18.1 per cent increase, totalling JD1.277 billion, compared with JD1.081 billion a year earlier.

India was the top Asian destination, receiving JD750 million in Jordanian exports, a 29.1 per cent rise.

Exports to EU countries recorded a notable 30.9 per cent growth, reaching JD369 million, up from JD282 million in the same period last year.

Italy stood out with an "exceptional" 180.6 per cent increase, pushing exports to JD101 million.

Meanwhile, exports to other economic blocs fell by 8.2 per cent to JD390 million, compared with JD425 million in the same period last year.

Exports to free trade zones specifically dropped by 49.4 per cent, reaching JD80 million.

