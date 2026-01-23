AMMAN — HRH Crown Prince Hussein met with European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) President Odile Renaud-Basso on Thursday, and discussed ways to strengthen collaboration.

During the meeting, held on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos, the Crown Prince commended EBRD’s efforts in supporting development projects in Jordan, noting the importance of expanding the partnership between EBRD and the private sector, according to a Royal Court statement.

Minister of Planning and International Cooperation Zeina Toukan, Minister of Investment Tareq Abu Ghazaleh, and Director of the Office of the Crown Prince Zaid Baqain attended the meeting.

