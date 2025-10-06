AMMAN — The Jordanian-Palestinian Company for Marketing Agricultural Products is arranging contracts to export 4,000 tonnes of Jordanian produce to five European countries during the winter season, Assistant General Manager Ibrahim Sharif said on Friday.

Sharif told Al Mamlaka TV that several contracts could not be fulfilled due to the closure of the King Hussein Bridge on the Israeli side, which prevented many products from reaching their destinations, noting that the bridge closure also affects the delivery of Palestinian agricultural products to the Jordanian and Gulf markets.

Sharif explained that even before the closure, Jordanian products often failed to reach Palestinian markets because agricultural goods required 10 to 14 days for clearance under Israeli restrictions, causing spoilage before arrival.

Regarding exports from Jordan, Sharif said the land route via Syria would be used to transport products to the EU.

