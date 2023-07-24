AMMAN — The Jordanian-Egyptian Land Transport Technical Committee on Sunday commenced its two-day meeting in Amman, within the framework of boosting the current Jordanian-Egyptian transport relations.

Ministry of Transport Secretary-General Wissam Tahtamoni commended the two countries' keenness to enhance cooperation and overcome difficulties to facilitate transport and trade operations, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Speaking at the meeting, Egyptian Domestic and International Land Transport Regulatory Authority CEO Sayed Metwalli noted the committee's regular discussions and continuous efforts to serve interest of the two countries' transport sectors.

