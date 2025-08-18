AMMAN — Jordan will see the return of low-cost carriers Wizz Air and Ryanair, with flights gradually resuming later this month, according to a statement from the Jordan Tourism Board (JTB).

Wizz Air is set to restart its Budapest–Amman route on August 26, operating year-round with two flights per week. The move marks the beginning of broader plans to restore and expand affordable air travel to and from Jordan, JTB said.

Minister of Tourism Emad Hijazin was quoted in the statement as saying that the 2025/2026 winter season will feature the largest network of direct low-cost flights in the country's history, connecting Jordan to 18 European destinations. The flights will operate through major carriers including Ryanair, Wizz Air, and Eurowings, departing from Queen Alia International Airport.

As part of the expansion, Wizz Air will also introduce direct flights to Aqaba’s King Hussein International Airport from four European cities: Katowice and Warsaw in Poland, Bucharest in Romania, and Sofia in Bulgaria. Each route will operate twice weekly, further positioning Aqaba as a key destination for beach and winter tourism.

JTB Director General Abdulrazzaq Arabiyat said the new routes will be rolled out gradually between September 16, 2025, and March 2026, with plans to extend into the summer 2026 season.

The expanded network will include major European tourist hubs such as Milan, Paris, Rome, Madrid, Vienna, London, Stuttgart, Prague, Paphos, and Budapest. Arabiyat noted that this expansion is expected to boost inbound tourism, particularly to key attractions such as Petra, which is likely to see a noticeable increase in visitors.

“This initiative comes in response to the regional geopolitical challenges that have impacted tourism,” Arabiyat said. “It reflects our ongoing efforts to enhance air connectivity with target markets and support the tourism sector through increased accessibility.”

He added that strengthening direct links with European cities and offering low-cost travel options will enhance Jordan’s competitiveness as a global tourism destination and contribute significantly to the national tourism strategy.

