AMMAN — Minister of Water and Irrigation Raed Abu Soud on Wednesday met with a World Bank delegation to discuss the progress of ongoing water projects in Jordan.

The meeting, attended by the World Bank’s Regional Director for the Middle East, the representative of the French Development Agency (AFD), and senior officials from the ministry and water authorities, reviewed key initiatives under the government’s Economic Modernisation Vision and water sector strategy, according to a ministry statement.

Abu Soud highlighted the government’s intensive efforts to accelerate a $300 million package of projects funded by the World Bank, AFD, and the Global Concessional Financing Facility (GCFF). The projects aim to maximise water use, reduce losses, enhance efficiency, curb violations, expand water harvesting, increase dam storage capacity, advance public awareness, and complete the National Water Carrier Project, the statement said.

The minister reviewed the progress of projects expected to be completed by 2028, implemented directly by water companies across the Kingdom. These include a $209 million World Bank-funded programme to reduce water loss through improved operational systems, climate adaptation, and sustainability measures, and $50 million in projects to enhance water and energy efficiency through the replacement of pumps at 42 stations and the construction of 27 solar power plants generating 12 megawatts.

Other World Bank-managed projects focus on strengthening water security, improving performance indicators, and modernising water utility operations through system upgrades and automation, the statement read.

Abu Soud emphasised the importance of completing all works within the set timelines, expressing appreciation to the World Bank and AFD for their continued support of Jordan’s water sector in line with strategic plans and programmes.

